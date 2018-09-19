Jefferson Lake
WWE Editor @jeffersonlake
WWE SmackDown: Aiden English destroys Rusev Day
Last Updated: 19/09/18 8:07am
Rusev Day is a thing of the past after Aiden English delivered an unprovoked assault on his former tag partner Rusev.
English's interaction was again the source of a distraction which cost Rusev his United States title match against Shinsuke Nakamura on last night's SmackDown.
With Nakamura down and out after a huge Machka Kick, English chose the moment to serenade his partner from the apron, allowing the champion the chance to roll up Rusev for a comeback victory.
Rather than be his usual contrite self after such an incident, English instead launched a fierce attack on the Bulgarian Brute, striking him several times with the microphone to destroy the Rusev Day partnership.
Styles' next title defence confirmed
AJ Styles' next WWE title defence was confirmed by Paige - the no-disqualification, no-countout bout which was mooted by Samoa Joe at Hell In A Cell being put in place for the Super Show-Down event on October 6.
Styles warmed up for that contest with a win over Andrade 'Cien' Almas in another superb outing for the rising Mexican star and one which only came to an end with a picture-perfect Styles Clash.
But after the win, Joe arrived at ringside for a brief skirmish with the champion, warning him he will "never be safe" before beating a hasty retreat through the crowd.
Lynch leaves Flair down and out
Newly-crowned SmackDown champion Becky Lynch was ready to toast her Hell In A Cell success - and rub it in the face of the woman she deposed, Charlotte Flair.
Lynch invited Flair to raise her hand and then to strap the belt around her waist as part of her SmackDown celebration ceremony, two offers the former champion refused.
Things took a turn for the worse after that, with Lynch displaying the new grittier side to her character with a prolonged assault on Flair as their rivalry showed no signs of slowing down.