WATCH: The best moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

1:59 Relive the best bits of another action-packed episode of SmackDown Relive the best bits of another action-packed episode of SmackDown

The post-Hell In A Cell era got underway on SmackDown this week with a typically action-packed two hours of live television on Sky Sports.

We've compiled a miniature highlights reel of the best moves and moments from the blue brand's offering which you can see by clicking on the video above.

WWE SmackDown is live every Tuesday night at 1am on Sky Sports Arena and repeated in full at 10pm every Wednesday on the same channel.