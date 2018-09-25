SmackDown: AJ Styles and Samoa Joe to sign contract for WWE title match

WWE champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will sign the contract for their Super Show-Down match on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Relations between the two are at an all-time low heading to Australia, with Joe cutting a frustrated figure after being deprived of a win over Styles at Hell In A Cell.

As the footage showed, Styles tapped out to Joe's Coquina Clutch a nanosecond before the referee hit the mat for the third time, with the challenger's shoulders on the canvas.

Joe is a fairly easily-annoyed person at the best of times, so that perceived injustice has done little to soothe his mood, and the meeting of the pair to put pen to paper on their fight contract almost certainly won't pass without incident.

Rusev wants answers from English

Aiden English made it a very unhappy Rusev Day on last week's SmackDown when he launched a completely unprovoked attack on the Bulgarian Brute.

English delivered a microphone-based mauling of his former tag-team partner following his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura in a United States title match.

The incident left Lana open-mouthed and Rusev himself will tonight seek an answer to a simple question: "Why?"

Will Flair be looking for Lynch?

Last week's SmackDown went off the air with Charlotte Flair in a crumpled heap following another vicious attack by her former best friend Becky Lynch.

It will have done little to help recover Flair's mood in the days that have passed to know that Lynch also has the coveted SmackDown women's title around her waist.

The Queen will be desperate to reclaim her throne, and with the two scheduled to meet at Super Show-Down on October 6, will she look to overpower the champion tonight?