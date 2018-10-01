WWE Raw: Shawn Michaels returns, Ronda Rousey takes on Ruby Riott

4:57 Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner for his match against The Undertaker on Saturday Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner for his match against The Undertaker on Saturday

Shawn Michaels returns to Raw tonight as the finishing touches are put on Saturday's match between Triple H and The Undertaker.

The Game and The Phenom go head to head in Melbourne at Super Show-Down, live on Sky Sports Box Office at 10am on Saturday.

Michaels will be in the corner of his good friend and former D-Generation X colleague Triple H, while Taker will receive some back-up from his Brother of Destruction, Kane.

Speculation has been rife that HBK - who has not competed since losing a retirement match to Undertaker eight years ago - could make a return to the ring before the end of the year.

While that is unlikely to be confirmed either way on Raw tonight, there could be some clues as to whether such rumours can start to be taken seriously?

Ronda Rousey to face Ruby Riott

In a match peppered with alliteration but with the Raw women's title not on the line, Ronda Rousey competes in just her sixth televised match when she faces the leader of the Riott Squad.

Rousey is due to team up with the Bella Twins to face all three members of the Squad at Super Show-Down on Saturday, although the injury situation with Squad member Liv Morgan is not known at this stage.

Morgan was knocked out during a match on last week's Raw and the severity of that injury should be discovered tonight, with any potential changes to the pay-per-view match also coming into play.

The contest also provides an opportunity to take a close-up look at a potential challenger for Rousey's crown, with Ruby having made a strong impression with her recent in-ring performances.

Can anything be read into Dean Ambrose's recent body language alongside The Shield?

More manipulation for The Shield?

Despite the best Machiavellian efforts of Braun Strowman and Raw tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, Dean Ambrose's Shield brotherhood with Universal champion Roman Reigns and Intercontinental title-holder Seth Rollins has never been stronger.

The villainous trio did their best to drive a wedge between the Hounds of Justice last week but it proved in vain, as evidenced by their decisive victory over acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin and AOP in last week's main event.

Or did it? Ambrose's body language was not entirely positive and there was more than a passing hint or two that the Shield well might have been poisoned.

With their six-man tag match at Super Show-Down fast approaching, will Strowman and the champs double their efforts to shatter The Shield?