WWE SmackDown: Paige to intervene in Styles-Joe program

Samoa Joe could face action from SmackDown general manager Paige after visiting AJ Styles' family home last week

SmackDown general manager Paige will tonight take actions against Samoa Joe for his actions on last week's episode.

The general consensus is that Joe crossed a line by turning up outside Styles' house as the battle between the two for the WWE championship grows increasingly personal.

The cameras stopped rolling before the nature of Joe's intentions was known but the incident was a troubling one for the champion, and Paige has promised to intervene.

Styles and Joe are due to go head to head at Super Show-Down, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday morning, in what is already a no-disqualification, no count-out match, so it will be interesting to see what - if any - changes are made to that contest.

Not content with taking Charlotte Flair's title, Becky Lynch also attacked her during a photoshoot last week

Lynch plans a surprise for Flair

Ever since she captured the SmackDown women's title from Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, Becky Lynch has demanded that the spotlight remains on her at all times.

Five days ahead of her rematch against The Queen in Australia, it has emerged that The Irish Lass Kicker has a very special "Super Show-Down Surprise" that she will reveal on tonight's SmackDown.

Last week Lynch launched a backstage attack on Flair during a photoshoot, so there is a strong possibility tonight's 'surprise' is not one the former champion will enjoy.

R-Truth provided plenty of entertainment last week - but came up short in the ring

Fabulous Truth set for mixed tag action

As is the case with a lot of SmackDown matches at the moment, the build for Carmella and R-Truth's mixed tag match with Zelina Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas has taken place entirely on Twitter.

Vega set the ball rolling on social media by tweeting that the unlikely duo of R Truth and Carmella were "losers" because of their defeats on last week's show.

In response, The Staten Island Princess challenged the duo to a mixed tag match tonight and it should be an interesting one as all four competitors are capable in the ring, and Truth is enjoying a new lease of life as one of the most entertaining men on the blue brand.