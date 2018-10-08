WWE Raw: Will Shawn Michaels be looking for revenge against The Undertaker?

The long-term rivalry between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker boiled over at Super Show-Down

Shawn Michaels ended Super Show-Down by being chokeslammed through a commentary desk by The Undertaker - so will he seek revenge on tonight's Raw?

HBK was celebrating a win for his best friend Triple H over The Dead Man in the event in Melbourne, with all four men sharing a 'curtain call' style moment in a mass display of mutual respect.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

It was at that point that Taker - alongside his Brother of Destruction Kane - decided to attack his conqueror and eventually slam him through a table.

Triple H is understood to not be attending Raw in Chicago tonight but Michaels could, and the next step in the gradually-building feud between the two could be put in place.

Ronda Rousey remains unbeaten in WWE but does not have a title match scheduled for Evolution

Who's next to face Rousey?

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey remains without an opponent for WWE's all-women pay-per-view Evolution with less than three weeks to go until the event.

Becky Lynch is almost certain to defend the SmackDown title against Charlotte Flair at the Sky Sports Box Office show on October 28.

But Rousey does not have a scheduled opponent for the history-making event at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where only four matches are known at this point.

It was widely speculated prior to Super Show-Down at the weekend that one of the Bella Twins - most likely Nikki Bella - would turn on Rousey following their six-woman tag match against the Riott Squad.

That could still be the case, or one of the Squad could emerge as a title contender, but whatever path they decide to go down, the Evolution build-up must start soon.

Despite one or two flirtations otherwise, Dean Ambrose remains a loyal member of The Shield

Can The Shield remain a unit?

There were some fairly open hints during The Shield's match against The Dogs of War at Super Show-Down that Dean Ambrose could be about to disassociate himself from his brothers but the contest ended with Ambrose himself securing the victory with a Dirty Deeds.

It was a resounding show of faith by the Lunatic, whose union with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns seems to be pretty firm.

But that does not alter the fact that he is the only member of the trio without championship gold around his waist, and he is unlikely to be happy about that situation continuing.