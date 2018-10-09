WWE SmackDown: Big Show to face Randy Orton in World Cup qualifier

0:26 Charlotte Flair attempts to regain the SmackDown women's title from Becky Lynch tonight Charlotte Flair attempts to regain the SmackDown women's title from Becky Lynch tonight

Big Show returns to the ring after more than a year out of action to face Randy Orton on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The 46-year-old is in action for the first time since his September 2017 loss to Braun Strowman inside a steel cage on an episode of Raw when he faces Orton for the right to compete in the World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Will The World's Largest Athlete be able to shake off any ring rust and defeat the vicious Viper as he tries to advance in this world event at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view?

Or, will The Apex Predator strike first and take down Big Show and advance on in this international event?

Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe will also go head to head in a World Cup qualifier tonight as they bid to join Raw general manager Kurt Angle in progressing to the event at next month's pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Becky Lynch left Super Show-Down as the champion after deliberately being disqualified against Charlotte Flair

Lynch defends title - with added stipulation

Becky Lynch will put her SmackDown women's title on the line against Charlotte Flair, with the extra stipulation added to the match that the belt can change hands if Lynch is disqualified.

The Lass Kicker went down that road at Super Show-Down, hitting her opponent with the belt to take a loss but retain the championship in Melbourne.

But that will be a strategy unavailable to her tonight as Flair bids to regain the crown ahead of the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.

Daniel Bryan scored a rapid-fire win over The Miz to earn a WWE title shot

Bryan and Styles booked for Miz TV

Daniel Bryan stunned The Miz on Saturday in Australia, catching The Awesome One off-guard to win their highly-anticipated SummerSlam rematch and earn a WWE title match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.

Though he won't be competing for the title, The A-Lister is keeping himself close to the title picture by hosting both Bryan and Styles on tonight's Miz TV.

Will The Miz be out to stir the pot between champion and challenger as their high-stakes showdown draws near?