WATCH: WWE Raw highlights

We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw

D-Generation X reunited on an action-packed three-hour episode of WWE Raw - and these are the best moments from the show!

As well as Shawn Michaels confirming his intention to come out of retirement to reform the popular faction with Triple H, there was plenty of other excitement for the Chicago fans.

Bobby Lashley took a turn towards the dark side with a brutal attack on Kevin Owens - who himself appeared to have the support of the fans in the arena.

Dean Ambrose turned his back on his Shield brothers following their loss to Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in the latest twist in that particular storyline.

And there was a major moment for Ronda Rousey, who found herself on the wrong end of a Bella Twin-shaped assault after another win over the Riott Squad.

