Shaw Michaels and Becky Lynch the weekly winners: The Good, The Bad and The NXT

Shawn Michaels is coming out of retirement - but is he ready?

Hot off the heels of Super Show-Down, which was deemed a huge success Down Under, this week's Raw and SmackDown concentrated on the build towards Evolution and Crown Jewel.

Many huge matches were announced for both shows this week, but while many stars are preparing for their big matches on the Box Office events, others are seemingly set to miss out.

Michaels will come out of retirement to reform D-Generation X with Triple H at Crown Jewel

Good Week

Shawn Michaels (Raw)

Shawn Michaels' week didn't start off brightly when he travelled over to Australia to help his long-time friend Triple H to overcome the odds of The Undertaker and Kane.

The Game and The Heartbreak Kid were left lying by The Brothers of Destruction on Saturday morning, but by Monday Night Raw, D-Generation X had a plan.

Michaels and Triple H announced that it would be DX vs The Brothers in less than four weeks' time at Crown Jewel, which will be Shawn's first WWE match in more than eight years.

Although, Triple H did go on to ask a valid question and one that the WWE Universe will be asking Michaels over the next few weeks: "Are You Ready?"

Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match at Evolution

Becky Lynch (SmackDown)

Becky Lynch has been SmackDown Women's Champion since Hell in a Cell - where she defeated Charlotte - and the two women have continued their intense rivalry ever since.

Lynch was able to retain her Championship in Australia this past weekend after she resorted to being disqualified when she hit Flair with her title.

The two women collided over the Championship on SmackDown where they had the longest televised women's match on Raw or SmackDown in history, but this ended in a double count-out.

Both women will now make history at Evolution when they face off in the first ever Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown crown.

Ricochet continues to impress on NXT

Ricochet (NXT)

Ricochet battled through the odds this week on NXT to retain his North American Championship in a match against both Pete Dunne and Adam Cole.

The match was the highlight of the week for many wrestling fans and saw the obvious interference from The Undisputed Era, but this time it was within the rules and Dunne and Ricochet were able to overcome it.

Interestingly, it was Dunne who took the pin in the match after a springboard 450 from The One And Only, so this could mean that it's the end of the feud between the two men as Dunne now sets his sights on the debut of NXT UK on the WWE Network in the coming weeks.

Ronda Rousey took a beating at the hands of the Bella Twins on this week's Raw

Bad Week

Ronda Rousey (Raw)

Ronda Rousey is still undefeated and has taken over the Women's Division in the past few months, but the former UFC champion thought that she had found a few friends in The Bella Twins, that was until this week.

Following their victory over The Riott Squad, Nikki and Brie attacked the Raw champion and even though Rousey fought back, the numbers game was too much and it was the twins who were left standing.

As a rule, the title-holder rarely has any friends in the locker room and Rousey found out the hard way this week that when it's around your waist, you're seen as a target.

She will be allowed to grasp some form of revenge in less than three weeks' time when she faces Nikki Bella at Evolution with her title on the line.

Big Show was back in a WWE ring after a year-long absence, but came up short in his match against Randy Orton

The Big Show (SmackDown)

The Big Show returned to active competition when he took on Randy Orton in a World Cup qualifying match, as Show made history by becoming the only man to appear on both the first and the 999th episode of SmackDown. But he wasn't able to get the win he deserved to qualify for the World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Orton has had a change in attitude over the past few weeks and The Viper took Big Show in his stride as he easily qualified for one of the biggest matches in WWE history as part of this week's main event.

This was Show's first appearance in a WWE ring in almost a year and it's unknown where this loss now leaves him.

Kassius Ohno has been reduced to requesting matches against NXT newcomers

Kassius Ohno (NXT)

When was Kassius Ohno reduced to asking for a match with someone like Matt Riddle? Ohno has been pushing general manager William Regal for a match against The King of The Bros for weeks now and still Regal has refused to respond.

Ohno wouldn't have taken this kind of treatment a few years ago, he would have stepped into that ring and called Riddle out, so has Ohno gone soft or has his character just decided that it's easier to stick to the rules?

Despite this, the interesting part of that backstage segment this week on NXT was that Nikki Cross commented that she knows what Ohno did too, which means that he could be involved in the Aleister Black saga, which would definitely give him the boost he deserves.