WATCH: Rhyno gores Chris Jericho as SmackDown 1000 build-up continues

Last Updated: 11/10/18 2:05pm
With SmackDown 1000 approaching, we dived into the WWE archives to bring you some classic moments
As part of our build-up to SmackDown 1000, we have dug into the archives for an epic Rhyno and Chris Jericho moment.

The year was 2001 and Jericho was involved in a feud with the Stephanie McMahon-backed former ECW star which also dragged in leading SmackDown lights such as The Rock and Booker T.

One of its most memorable moments came when Rhyno ambushed Y2J on his way up the ramp and drove him through the SmackDown set with a huge gore.

It was a moment reproduced on the show this week when Charlotte Flair did exactly the same thing to Becky Lynch, with similarly devastating consequences for both the competitors involved and surrounding scenery.

Click on the video above to relive this SmackDown memory and don't forget to tune in for the 1000th episode of the blue brand live on Sky Sports Action at 1am on Tuesday night!

