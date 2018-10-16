WATCH: Best of WWE Raw

1:41 We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw

There were some huge matches on Raw this week - and here are the most eye-catching moments from them!

Much of the Monday night action right now is centred around the battles between the Dogs of War and The Shield and that was very much the case again this week.

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre's issues with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose continue to dominate, and that is reflected in our exclusive 100-second highlights package.

All of the other eye-catching moves and moments from this week are also included, so click on the video above to check them out.

WWE Monday Night Raw is repeated in full every Tuesday night on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm.