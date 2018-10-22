WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey-Nikki Bella feud intensifies ahead of Evolution

The build-up to Ronda Rousey's Evolution match against Nikki Bella intensifies tonight on the final Raw before the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Rousey defends the Raw women's title at WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, live at 11pm on Sunday night, against an opponent with whom things have become incredibly heated incredibly quickly.

Following the Bellas' decision to attack Rousey two weeks ago, the champion delivered arguably the best promo of her WWE career in response before disposing of their 'personal security team' in typically Rowdy fashion.

Things have gone up a further notch in a full-scale war of words on social media this week, with the pair trading shots over a wide variety of issues ranging from Nikki's reality show to Ronda's length of WWE service.

With less than a week to go until they meet one-on-one at Evolution, tonight's Raw provides one last opportunity for a psychological blow - or a match-impacting injury, perhaps - to be struck.

Drew McIntyre laid out Braun Strowman at the conclusion of last week's Raw, leading to a potentially epic collision between the two giants

Two monsters ready to collide?

Braun Strowman made it clear in no uncertain terms last week that his recent affiliation with Raw tag champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre is very much over, and the Scotsman put the exclamation mark on that departure with a Claymore Kick to drop the Monster as the show ended.

The two giants are seemingly on a collision course as McIntyre continues his white-hot streak towards the Raw main-event picture.

But with Strowman due to face Universal champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat at Crown Jewel on November 2, does McIntyre fit into the program beyond a one-shot deal tonight?

Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley are all without matches for Evolution - will their plans change on tonight's Raw?

What are the Evolution plans for the Boss and Hug Connection?

With the match card for Evolution almost entirely in place, there are several notable absences on the current line-up as far as the Raw side of the women's roster is concerned.

Notably, Bayley and the fit-again Sasha Banks do not have a match, and considering Natalya and all of the Riott Squad are similarly free for the night, everything seems headed towards a six-woman tag contest.

But that would beg two questions - will there be no unveiling of a tag-team championship, as per the pre-event speculation, and where does Brie Bella, and her 'beef' with Liv Morgan fit into the plans?

The answers to these questions should be confirmed tonight.

