Will there be retribution from Ronda Rousey on WWE Raw?

The Bella Twins will be out to keep Ronda Rousey off their tails before the Evolution pay-per-view on Sunday.

Nikki & Brie might be running scared from The Baddest Woman on the Planet when the latest episode comes to you from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

As Rousey prepares to face Nikki at WWE Evolution for the Raw Women's Title, find out if the twins can keep her off their tails for one more week.

Braun Strowman has a score to settle with Drew McIntyre after being dropped. But will The Scottish Psychopath have the last word again?

Elias has a long track record of overreacting when his spotlight is stolen. Is it on with Apollo Crews?

Is Dean Ambrose unhappy with his role with The Shield? What will The Lunatic Fringe bring this week?

Bobby Lashley has shown an increasingly blatant disrespect of Finn Balor, so are we to see a face-off?

Watch Raw Live at 1am on Sky Sports Arena HD tonight.