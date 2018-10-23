WATCH: Best of WWE Raw

WWE News

Last Updated: 23/10/18 3:36pm
We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw
Relive the best moves and moments from this week's Raw with our Sky Sports exclusive highlights reel!

On this week's show our highlights include the moment Dean Ambrose carried out a cold-blooded assault on Seth Rollins having just defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Also, Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella come face to face for the Raw Women's Title big contract signing and Mickie James and Alicia Fox brawl with Trish Stratus and Lita.

Click on the video above to relive the best moments from this week's show and don't miss the repeat of Raw 11.15pm tonight on Sky Sports Action HD.

WWE Late Night Raw

October 23, 2018, 11:15pm

Live on

