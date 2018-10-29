WWE Raw: Dean Ambrose to explain himself?

Dean Ambrose viciously attacked his tag-team partner Seth Rollins last week - after the pair won the Raw titles

Last week's episode of Raw was an emotional one as it was confirmed by Roman Reigns that he has leukaemia and that he will immediately relinquish the Universal title.

The 33-year-old revealed the news during a heartfelt promo to open the show last week and it went off the air with his Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins capturing the tag titles.

But their victory over Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre - which at the time was being very much portrayed as being 'for Roman' - very quickly turned sour as Ambrose attacked Rollins after the match.

This was no brief flurry of punches. Ambrose laid waste to the Kingslayer, even hitting a Dirty Deeds front DDT on the exposed ringside floor.

Ambrose should make his intentions a little clearer tonight. Although if there's one thing his past behaviour has taught us it's that you should always expect the unexpected.

Potential new champions and challengers

Nia Jax won the 20-woman battle royal at Evolution which gives her a guaranteed title shot, and she immediately named Raw champion Ronda Rousey as the women against whom she will cash it in.

Rousey is free and clear after dispatching Nikki Bella at Sunday night's event and so Jax is directly in line to become her next opponent.

In the battle to replace Reigns as Universal champion, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman go head to head at Crown Jewel on Friday (4pm, Sky Sports Box Office).

Will that match be a straightforward singles contest? Or will another man - and maybe even more - stake a claim?

Time for women's tag titles?

Speaking of championship gold, there was a lot of speculation around Evolution that the minting of new women's tag titles would be confirmed at the show.

That did not transpire, despite Stephanie McMahon saying it could happen sooner rather than later, and the Riott Squad and both Bayley and Sasha Banks openly supporting the plans.

With the women's division in sharp focus after the success of Evolution, will now be the time to make the announcement?