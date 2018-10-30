WWE SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura to defend US title against Tye Dillinger

Shinsuke Nakamura puts the United States championship on the line against Tye Dillinger tonight

Shinsuke Nakamura puts the United States title on the line against Tye Dillinger on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Dillinger recently posted on Twitter to reveal his frustrations at being denied air time on the Tuesday night show, while Nakamura has been similarly underused despite holding one of their singles titles.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

The Japanese star's most recent television match was a defeat to the returning Rey Mysterio in a World Cup qualifier two weeks ago, while Dillinger last saw screen time in a late-September US title match against Nakamura.

In SmackDown style, general manager Paige made the decision to book the match on Twitter, and with neither man having a match at Crown Jewel they should be given ample time to impress.

The Big Show helped The Bar win the tag titles last week - will he be their nomination for a Halloween-themed match against The New Day?

Trick or Street Fight confirmed

The New Day and The Bar - which now includes The Big Show following his tag title-winning interference - will each nominate a member to compete in a Trick or Street Fight.

The teams face off in earnest at Crown Jewel as the deposed New Day exercise their rematch clause right in Saudi Arabia.

But before the serious stuff comes a Halloween-themed contest. Expect plenty of fright night-related shenanigans with fancy dress and pumpkins likely to feature heavily.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were not on the same page when they lost to The Usos last week

AJ Styles to confront Daniel Bryan

WWE champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan compete for the title this Friday at Crown Jewel, but the tension between the two superstars may reach new heights tonight.

The contest is one which has the potential to be a classic and many fans are predicting it could be in the running for 2018's match of the year.

Styles will confront his challenger and after the duo sustained two straight losses to The Usos after striking one another (seemingly by accident), will they manage to avoid coming to blows ahead of Friday's title showdown?