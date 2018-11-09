The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

Kurt Angle suffered a humiliating loss to Drew McIntyre on Raw - so where does he go from here?

WWE made the trip over to the United Kingdom this week as Raw and SmackDown were presented live from Manchester and the build-up to Survivor Series gained momentum.

Authors of Pain won the tag-team championships on Raw

Good Week

AoP (Raw)

Authors of Pain haven't been able to find their footing on the main roster since they were promoted earlier this year, but under the guidance of Drake Maverick, the dominant duo was able to pick up the Raw tag team championships for the first time this week.

AoP were the shocking challengers who came out to defeat Seth Rollins in a handicap match to win the belts after acting general manager Baron Corbin forced Rollins to defend both of the titles on his own.

Rollins was able to hold his own throughout the match, but the numbers game finally caught up to him and he was defeated by the former NXT champs. AOP will now go on to face The Bar at Survivor Series next weekend in the hopes that they can notch up a win for Raw.

The unique Nikki Cross was unleashed on the WWE main roster this week

Nikki Cross (SmackDown)

SmackDown Live emanated live from Manchester this week and saw the debut of NXT star Nikki Cross, who finally reunited with Sanity on the Tuesday night brand and challenged SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch to a match.

Cross was unable to pick up the win over the champion and was instead forced to submit but she was able to make her debut on SmackDown, which has been a long-awaited promotion for the Scottish star.

The fact that Nikki Cross was finally given her main roster debut on home soil was the best possible way for the former NXT star to earn her call-up.

Lars Anderson could find himself in the NXT title match at War Games

Lars Sullivan (NXT)

Lars Sullivan defeated Velveteen Dream this week on NXT after stating that he would come between Dream and Tomasso Ciampa when William Regal announced that it would be Dream that would be given the Championship shot at War Games next weekend.

Sullivan's victory could lead to him being added to the NXT Championship match at TakeOver, even though it was only via interference since Ciampa decided to involve himself in their match to send a message to Dream.

Kurt Angle was brutalised by Drew McIntyre on Raw

Bad Week

Kurt Angle (Raw)

Kurt Angle was unable to win the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel on Friday but he returned to Raw this week and presented Baron Corbin with a challenge when it comes to Survivor Series.

Angle was prepared to face Corbin in the main event for the chance to become the team captain for Raw, but instead, Corbin exited the arena and he was then forced to face Drew McIntyre.

It was a sad match between the two men that ended after McIntyre hit an Angle Slam and then forced Angle to tap to his own Ankle Lock. It is now unknown where this leaves Kurt Angle after such a humiliating defeat.

Andrade Almas has found wins hard to come by on SmackDown

Andrade "Cien" Almas (SmackDown)

Andrade "Cien" Almas returned to SmackDown this week and was without his business associate Zelina Vega. Reports suggest that the former NXT star suffered a concussion at Evolution and is still recovering which is why she didn't make the trip to the United Kingdom, and Almas was unable to pick up the win without her.

Almas lost his match to Rey Mysterio, a match that was said to have been the best of the night, but once again it's a loss that's added to Almas' name after he was once seen as one of Vince McMahon's favourite stars, and a possible 2019 Royal Rumble winner.

Tomasso Ciampa faces the red-hot Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: War Games

Tommaso Ciampa (NXT)

Ciampa is the NXT Champion right now but heading into War Games next weekend he is aware that his title reign is in danger. Velveteen Dream has been one of the most popular stars in the company over the past year and this is the first time he has looked as though he could come out on top in an NXT Championship match.

Ciampa attempted to get the upper hand over Dream this week on NXT, but Dream overpowered him and was able to pose with the NXT belt, where he showed the NXT Universe the sight they could be looking at next Saturday night at War Games.