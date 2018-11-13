WATCH: SmackDown attacks Raw as Survivor Series build-up intensifies

4:36 Becky Lynch led the SmackDown women to an attack on Raw, leaving Ronda Rousey injured in the ring Becky Lynch led the SmackDown women to an attack on Raw, leaving Ronda Rousey injured in the ring

The Raw crew were paid a visit by their SmackDown rivals as the build-up to Survivor Series intensified.

After the women's line-up for the annual red-against-blue 10-person showdown was confirmed, Becky Lynch made her second appearance of the night to disrupt proceedings.

Lynch had moments earlier put Ronda Rousey in her trademark Dis-Arm-Her submission move in the locker room before switching her attention to the rest of the Raw ladies.

With the SmackDown champ providing the distraction, the blue team hit the ring and laid waste to everyone in sight, with Lynch taking a bloody nose for her trouble, which has seemingly only added to her popularity with the fans.

There is a strong possibility that the men of Raw will return the favour on SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena tonight, as is traditional in the build-up to the annual inter-brand event.

But it was interesting that the women took centre stage on the Monday night show, with the battle between Rousey and Lynch being noticeably placed under the spotlight in an intense and brutal way.

