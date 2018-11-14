WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown

1:28 We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

SmackDown signed off for Survivor Series with an extraordinarily dramatic episode which featured plenty of twists and turns for Sunday night.

As well as Becky Lynch's injury-enforced withdrawal from her champion-against-champion match against Ronda Rousey, there was also the small matter of a WWE title change as Daniel Bryan took the gold from AJ Styles, ending his year-long run in swift order.

We've compiled the best moves and moments from another action-packed Tuesday night - check them out by clicking on the video above.

Click here to see this year's Survivor Series live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night!