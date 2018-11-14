WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown
Last Updated: 14/11/18 2:50pm
SmackDown signed off for Survivor Series with an extraordinarily dramatic episode which featured plenty of twists and turns for Sunday night.
As well as Becky Lynch's injury-enforced withdrawal from her champion-against-champion match against Ronda Rousey, there was also the small matter of a WWE title change as Daniel Bryan took the gold from AJ Styles, ending his year-long run in swift order.
