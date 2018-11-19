WWE Raw: Will Ronda Rousey be available after her savage Survivor Series beating?

Ronda Rousey's injury status is not known after her highly physical Survivor Series match against Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey's availability for tonight's episode of Raw is unknown following her savage Survivor Series beating at the hands of Charlotte Flair.

The red brand's women's champion was left bloodied and bruised after an extremely physical match against Flair in Los Angeles on Sunday night which ended when the SmackDown champion used a kendo stick.

Flair would go on to strike Rousey with the stick several dozen more times and also crushed her neck after wrapping a steel chair around it.

Although she made it to the backstage area unaided, Rousey was clearly hurt but is unlikely to be given much time to recover with Nia Jax next in line for a title shot and keen to cash that opportunity in as soon as possible.

Nia Jax has become one of the least like Raw competitors in the space of a week

Jax herself has become one of the most hated competitors in WWE after she sidelined Becky Lynch for Survivor Series, a fact evidenced by the loud boos she received at the event.

Braun Strowman's contempt for Baron Corbin began at Crown Jewel

Corbin to 'get Strowman's hands'?

Following Raw's emphatic 6-0 win over SmackDown at Survivor Series, Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, acting general manager Baron Corbin and the entire red brand roster will be in a celebratory mood. But so too will be Braun Strowman, who gets his opportunity to face Corbin after a long wait.

By scoring four consecutive eliminations for the men's team last night, Braun Strowman dealt SmackDown its fourth loss of the night, but rather than applaud The Monster Among Men, Corbin instead attacked the behemoth from behind, celebrating with Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush and Drew McIntyre and having a good laugh at Strowman's expense.

The laughter may not lost for long though as McMahon has promised Strowman a crack at Corbin, as well as a Universal title shot against Brock Lesnar.

Dean Ambrose emphatically ended his association with Seth Rollins by burning his Shield vest last week

Rollins on guard against Ambrose

After defeating United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a champion v champion match at Survivor Series, Seth Rollins learned that he would be defending his Intercontinental title against former Shield brother Dean Ambrose in four weeks at TLC.

The Lunatic Fringe has been dodging The Kingslayer ever since he betrayed Rollins on a month ago, but there will be nowhere to hide when the two former friends lock up for the workhorse title on December 16, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

How will these former friends prepare for their now-inevitable (and assuredly brutal) in-ring encounter?