WWE SmackDown: What's going on with Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair will explain her extreme behaviour at Survivor Series when SmackDown returns to Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am tonight.

The planned 'dream match' on Sunday night turned into a nightmare for Rousey as Flair shattered several kendo sticks over her body before wrapping a steel chair around her neck and stomping on it.

The brutal attack was certainly beyond what anyone expected from Flair, and one popular suggestion is that she delivered the exercise in extremity to prove she should be put on the same level as her opponent and the red-hot Becky Lynch.

Will Flair give any insight as to what led her to unleash this rage on Rousey? And will Lynch - or indeed Ronda herself - turn up to challenge the Queen about her actions and the apparent new side to her character?

Shane McMahon has vowed to make changes to the SmackDown side of WWE after the blue brand's huge Survivor Series loss

What changes will be made?

Commissioner Shane McMahon confirmed on Twitter that "something is going to have to change" this week following the blue brand's 6-0 whitewash at the hands of their red opponents on Sunday.

A theory currently doing the rounds is that this will be the start of a change in tone for SmackDown ahead of their move in the United States to the Fox network at the end of 2019.

Could a highly-rated emerging star such as Andrade Cien Almas benefit from the planned changes to SmackDown?

The idea, it seems, is that the program will take a more "sports" based approach to their program, which would mean a stronger emphasis on what happens in the ring.

Any indications of this style change could be seen tonight, although at this point it may be more about developing McMahon's heel persona with some more nefarious actions.

The New Day love a spot of seasonal shenanigans and get the chance for more in a Thanksgiving Feast Fight tonight!

Thanksgiving Feast Fight scheduled

The New Day clash with The Bar and The Big Show in a match which includes a twist based on a great American tradition.

The three-man squads hold the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight on Sky Sports tonight. While the specifics of this battle have yet to be revealed, it's sure to put all six competitors in the mood for Turkey Day like nothing else.

Who's bringing the turkey? The stuffing? The green bean casserole? The pancakes? Find out in the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight!