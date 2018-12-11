WWE Raw: Tag-team titles change hands on final show before TLC

Authors of Pain were left reeling after losing their tag-team titles on Raw

The final episode of Raw before Sunday's Box Office event TLC saw the tag-team titles change hands in dramatic fashion.

Reigning champions Authors of Pain had victory in their sights against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable after delivering a devastating Last Chapter on Roode.

Their manager Drake Maverick, who was also part of the match in a two-against-three stipulation, demanded he be tagged in to take the pin and collect the glory for his side.

But Roode slid out of his overconfident pin attempt and rolled Maverick up for a three-count of his own to ensure a Glorious ending to the match - and new tag-team champions.

Rollins declares war on Corbin

Seth Rollins took plenty of risks during his tables, ladders and chairs match with Raw general manager Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins was live on Raw to inform Baron Corbin of his view that Raw's recent struggles - in terms of their entertainment levels and television ratings in the United States - were all down to him.

Rollins' assertion was that the acting general manager was to blame for everything that was bad on Monday night, which led to Corbin promising him he would make his life "hell" after TLC on Sunday night.

The Kingslayer suggested the pair settle their differences before that show, in the form of a tables, ladders and chairs match there and then - and although Corbin tried to get out of it, he eventually agreed - with the Intercontinental title on the line.

That match reached its conclusion when Rollins delivered a frogsplash through Corbin on a table, only to see him pushed off the ladder by the GM's recently-appointed referee Heath Slater.

Although Slater rolled Corbin back in, he was unable to fully capitalise on the assist and Rollins eventually fought back to grab the belt.

Rousey gets the better of Jax

Ronda Rousey finally got her hands on Nia Jax, albeit very briefly

Nia Jax was in town and had a word of TLC warning for Ronda Rousey, who she vowed to "repeatedly punch in the face" before taking her Raw women's title.

That brought Rousey to the ring and eventually led to a singles match between her associate Ember Moon and Jax's back-up, Tamina.

Moon prevailed with an Eclipse, but not before Rousey had briefly got her hands on her TLC opponent, throwing Jax over the barrier and into the crowd.