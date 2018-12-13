The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

Roode and Gable survived a Super Collider from the Authors of Pain to take their tag titles on Monday night

TLC week is finally here and as the final pay-per-view of the year looms, WWE has now presented its final build-up to 2018's last show.

And it's obvious which superstars are being pushed forward ahead of WrestleMania season and who is in danger of being left behind.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode shocked the WWE world by becoming Raw tag-team champions this week

Good week

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (Raw)

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were a mismatched tag team when WWE threw them together a few months ago and it was thought that it was only a matter of time before one of the stars turned on the other and they were then stuck in a feud.

This week on Raw, the duo managed to prove everyone wrong when they overcame the odds in a handicap match to win the Raw tag titles.

Drake Maverick's ego got the best of him as he looked to pin Roode following Authors of Pain's Super Collider, but he took too long to pander to the WWE Universe and was rolled up, costing his team the match and their titles.

205 Live competitor Mustafa Ali had a very good showcase match with Daniel Bryan on this week's SmackDown

Mustafa Ali (SmackDown)

Mustafa Ali shockingly appeared on SmackDown this week to cut a promo on 'the new Daniel Bryan' before he went on to challenge him to a match.

It was a fantastic opening contest which showed that Ali is a wrestler who genuinely has it all right now and could be a star on the Tuesday night brand.

Ali did come up short to the WWE champion, but he made enough of an impression for many fans to claim that he deserves to move over from 205 Live to SmackDown permanently.

Ricochet continues to impress in NXT, this week taking out main roster superstar Tyler Breeze

Ricochet (NXT)

Ricochet signed an open contract this week on NXT and put his fate in the hands of General Manager William Regal who set up the match with Tyler Breeze.

It was a match for the North American Championship and Breeze and Ricochet rose to the occasion as they put on a fantastic display in this week's main event.

Breeze hasn't been used on the main roster since Fandango's injury in the summer, but he proved that he has all the tools to be a top contender on Raw and even though he came up short to The One and Only, he definitely impressed the crowd at Full Sail, with Ricochet showing him the respect he deserved following the match.

Ruby Riott plumbed new depths in her feud with Natalya this week

Bad Week

Natalya (Raw)

Natalya has been the target of The Riott Squad over the past few weeks, ever since she was given the spotlight following her father's tragic passing. Last week the trio put Nattie through a table on Raw, before it was announced that The Queen of Harts would go one on one with Ruby Riott in a Tables Match at TLC this weekend.

This week, the mind games continued as The Riott Squad unveiled a table with a picture of Nattie's late father before telling her that at TLC she and her father would be closer than ever.

A Tables match only ends when one opponent is put through a table, which means that The Riott Squad are freely able to use the numbers game against Natalya, so the odds will once again be stacked against the former Women's Champion on Sunday night.

Shinsuke Nakamura's troubles continue, despite him being the reigning United States champion

Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown)

What has happened to the United States Champion? It's been months since Shinsuke Nakamura has defended his title on pay-per-view and once again he has been forgotten at TLC.

Nakamura hasn't had a great few weeks on WWE TV and to top it off, he was pinned this week by Rusev, which means that now he has quite a challenge in front of him.

There are rumours that WWE could be setting up a United States Championship win for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, but right now the company should focus on the star who is holding the title since Nakamura doesn't seem as though he's been part of the conversation between creative for a while, which is a shock given how popular The Artist is with the WWE Universe.

Reina Gonzalez had some good moments against Mia Yim on NXT but ultimately came up short

Reina Gonzalez (NXT)

Reina Gonzalez is a memorable name from the second season of the Mae Young Classic and this week on NXT she was given the chance to qualify for the fatal four-way match to decide the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship in Phoenix. In order to qualify, she had to get past Mia Yim, who is currently in red-hot form.

Yim took the fight to the second generation star but while she was unable to have the dream debut, she still showed signs that she could be a future star in the NXT women's division.