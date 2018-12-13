Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: TLC predictions, Asuka, Natalya and much more
Last Updated: 13/12/18 10:59am
Join the Sky Sports Lock Up team as they predict all of the matches for this weekend's TLC pay-per-view event.
Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake was joined by tech guy tag-team champions TJ and Faz for a special tables, ladders and chairs-themed conversation.
The trio break down all 12 matches on this weekend's event, which goes out live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday night.
They also embark on several detours, wondering if Ruby Riott went too far in her provocation of Natalya ahead of their tables match, and whether or not Baron Corbin has been a good general manager on Raw.
There is a long, long discussion of the women's triple threat match - a contest in which the Lock Up team is completely split when it comes to predicting a winner.
So hit the download button to check out this week's episode and to access a jam-packed archive featuring interviews with Paige, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and many more from the wide world of WWE!
