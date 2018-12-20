VOTE: Your WWE TLC match of the night!

2:17 Remind yourself of the best moments from TLC as we bid to find out the match of the night from WWE's final event of 2018 Remind yourself of the best moments from TLC as we bid to find out the match of the night from WWE's final event of 2018

WWE concluded their 2018 pay-per-view schedule with TLC on Sunday night - and we want to know which match you liked best.

There was plenty of tables, ladders and chairs-based mayhem and violence in San Jose with some inventive usage of all three being showcased in a typically brutal piece of broadcasting.

The main card was jam-packed, with 10 matches taking place and several of them running to more than 20 minutes in what was an epic sign off for the year.

Now the race is on to find the best match from the evening - and the ultimate decision lies with you, the WWE fans.

This vote is especially crucial as the winning contest will go onto the long list for the match of the year vote, which takes place later this month and features the winner of the 12 main pay-per-views over the past 12 months.

So make sure your vote counts as we bid to crown the king - or queen - of TLC and, eventually, the standout performer of 2018.