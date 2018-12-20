Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast: TLC fallout, Asuka, Ronda Rousey and much more

The Lock Up team take a long look at WWE's final pay-per-view event of the year, TLC

The Lock Up team are back in the studio to talk all things TLC as WWE concluded their 2018 pay-per-view schedule with a banquet of brutality.

It was a triple threat at Sky Towers as WWE Editor Jefferson Lake was joined by Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui and ace producer Faz to talk all things tables, ladders and chairs.

Make yourself comfortable as the boys take the deepest of dives into women's wrestling as they unpack another electrifying event from the female side of the roster in San Jose.

Fans of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will not be disappointed as the three stars of the women's division get the full Lock Up analysis treatment.

There's also a long talk about Asuka and what the plans might be for the reborn Japanese superstar going into 2019.

All of this, plus some Finn Balor chat, some thoughts on the Seth Rollins-Dean Ambrose feud, a controversial end to the year's predictions championship and a partridge in a pear tree!

Click here to download the latest Lock Up and to access an enormous archive packed with exclusive interviews.