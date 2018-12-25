WWE SmackDown: Rusev gets United States title shot

Rusev gets a title shot at United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's episode

Rusev will face Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States title on tonight's episode of SmackDown, available on Sky On Demand from 1am.

After pinning the champion Nakamura in tag-team action two weeks ago, Rusev vowed his next move would be to take the star-spangled title from WWE's Rockstar.

Nakamura responded by calling The Bulgarian Brute a "total diva" while putting together a montage mocking Rusev's pursuit of happiness on the hit reality television series.

The match has been made for December 25, which also marks the birthday of The Bulgarian Brute, and - of course - also happens to fall on Rusev Day.

The Miz is desperate to befriend Shane McMahon and form a tag team with the SmackDown commissioner

Shane McMahon to appear on Miz TV

In recent weeks, The Miz has been desperately trying to form a tag team with Shane McMahon. The A-Lister even went so far as to seek the blessing of Shane's father, Vince McMahon, on last week's show.

The WWE chairman insisted Miz needed to prove himself, and put The Awesome One in a mixed tag team match with Mandy Rose to take on R-Truth & Carmella. The Miz and The Golden Goddess were victorious, but will that be that enough to earn The McMahons' respect?

We may find out, as The Miz welcomes Shane McMahon to a Christmas edition of "Miz TV." Will Shane O-Mac finally give The Miz what he's been wishing for?

Samoa Joe has been relentless in his taunting of Jeff Hardy

Hardy to get his hands on Joe

Samoa Joe has been mocking Jeff Hardy's past struggles with personal demons, and even feigned apologising for his actions to get Hardy in the ring so he could stage an intervention for The Charismatic Enigma.

Hardy finally had enough last Tuesday and gave The Samoan Submission Machine a taste of his own medicine, pointing out Joe's shortcomings in the ring before dropping him with a Twist of Fate.

Hardy will get another chance at payback on Christmas night, when he steps in the ring with Joe.