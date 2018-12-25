WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey defends women’s title on Christmas episode

1:55 Ronda Rousey and Natalya put their friendship aside as they battle for the Raw Women's Title. Ronda Rousey and Natalya put their friendship aside as they battle for the Raw Women's Title.

Ronda Rousey made a successful festive defence of the Raw women’s championship with a submission victory over Natalya.

The Queen of Harts earned the right to face her friend and training partner by winning an eight-woman gauntlet match on last week's episode of Raw.

Natalya was also going into the match in good form, having not only beaten Ruby Riott in a tables match at TLC but also putting all three members of the Riott Squad through tables during that contest.

But she came up short against Rousey - who remains unbeaten in WWE after a stellar rookie year - who forced her to tap out to the arm bar to collect the win.

Women's tag-team titles announced

Vince McMahon appeared on Raw, dressed in the familiar red-and-white garb of Father Christmas. And in true Santa Claus fashion, he came bearing gifts.

The most notable present was that WWE will mint women's tag-team champions, although no date was given as to when the titles will be contested or if they will be done so under tournament rules.

He also confirmed John Cena will be back - on both Raw and SmackDown - and that next week's Raw will see Dolph Ziggler face Drew McIntyre in a steel cage.

Balor's resurgence continues

Finn Balor maintained his hot streak of form with a big victory in a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Balor went into the contest with singles wins over both of the former tag-team partners, one over McIntyre at TLC and one over Ziggler on the following Raw.

And he put another notch in the win column with another decisive victory on the Christmas offering from the red brand.

After the bell, McIntyre attempted to attack Ziggler but took a Zig Zag for his troubles to further dampen his own momentum.

Lashley gets a Christmas comeuppance

Elias was in the ring and ready to entertain the arena crowd with a special Christmas song. But, as is usually the case with an Elias performance, he was interrupted.

This time it was Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush doing the interrupting, leading to a Miracle on 34th Street Fight between the two which featured a number of festive-themed spots.

A wide range of distinctive weapons were used, from Lego bricks to a violin, and the contest ended with Lashley defeated and Rush being soaked with egg nog.