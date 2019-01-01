WATCH: Best of WWE Raw

1:50 We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from New Year's Eve on Raw We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from New Year's Eve on Raw

The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw a cage match, a title on the line and a main event showdown between four of the key players in the women's division.

In keeping with the previous 12 months, the last Raw of 2018 was typically action packed from start to finish as the red team rang in the new year in hectic style.

We have put together an exclusive highlights reel of the most eye-catching moves and moments from the episode, which you can watch by clicking on the video above.

And don't forget, the show is repeated in full on Sky Sports Action at 9pm tonight.

Happy new year!