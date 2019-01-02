WATCH: Best of SmackDown as John Cena teams up with Becky Lynch
Last Updated: 02/01/19 2:45pm
Check out the best moves and moments from 2019's first episode of SmackDown on Sky Sports.
The blue brand made a big splash in their first episode of the year, with John Cena returning to in-ring action to team up with Becky Lynch to face Andrade "Cien" Almas and his business manager Zelina Vega.
There was also a fatal five-way involving AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton as they squared off for a title shot against WWE champion Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble.
WWE Smackdown
January 2, 2019, 10:00pm
Live on
Add in a raucous women's division match between Naomi and Sonya Deville - with Mandy Rose at ringside - and all of the ingredients were in place for a lively beginning to the New Year.
We've put together a highlights reel of the best moves and moments from this week's episode, which you can see by clicking on the video above.
And don't forget - SmackDown is repeated in full on Sky Sports Action at 10pm tonight.