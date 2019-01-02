WATCH: Best of SmackDown as John Cena teams up with Becky Lynch

Check out the best moves and moments from 2019's first episode of SmackDown on Sky Sports.

The blue brand made a big splash in their first episode of the year, with John Cena returning to in-ring action to team up with Becky Lynch to face Andrade "Cien" Almas and his business manager Zelina Vega.

There was also a fatal five-way involving AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton as they squared off for a title shot against WWE champion Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble.

Add in a raucous women's division match between Naomi and Sonya Deville - with Mandy Rose at ringside - and all of the ingredients were in place for a lively beginning to the New Year.

We've put together a highlights reel of the best moves and moments from this week's episode, which you can see by clicking on the video above.

