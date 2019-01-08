WATCH: WWE Raw highlights as Hulk Hogan and John Cena return

2:27 We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night

WWE Raw was packed with returning legends on Monday night as much-loved competitors Hulk Hogan and John Cena returned to Sky Sports screens.

Braun Strowman - fresh from elbow surgery - and Brock Lesnar were also in town as they faced each other in a battle which did not go beyond the verbal ahead of their Royal Rumble collision on January 27.

But Cena 'booted up' and found himself involved in a six-man tag-team match which saw him line up alongside Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to face Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a major collision of the Monday night heavyweights.

There was also no shortage of action in the women's division as Sasha Banks faced off against Nia Jax for the right to face Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey at the Rumble, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office.

