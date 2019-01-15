WWE News

News

WATCH: Best of WWE Raw - Title change, Brock Lesnar and new belts

Last Updated: 15/01/19 4:31pm
1:03
We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night
We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night

This week's instalment of Raw delivered a major title change, an alteration of opponent for Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble and the unveiling of a pair of shiny, new championship belts.

We've hand-selected the most eye-catching in-ring moments for a bite-sized and bespoke highlights reel for your enjoyment, which you can watch by clicking on the video above.

Don't forget, WWE Raw is repeated in full at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena every Monday night.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Sky Sports Lock Up

The road to Royal Rumble begins!

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK