WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey pairs with Natalya in tag team action against Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha Banks gets the chance to score a psychological victory over Ronda Rousey ahead of their Royal Rumble title match

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks compete in a pre-Royal Rumble match as they go head-to-head in tag-team action on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am..

The Raw women's champion and her challenger for the January 27 event - which is live on Sky Sports Box Office from midnight - were on the same side last week when they saw off the heel duo of Nia Jax and Tamina.

But Rousey angered Banks with her attempted show of respect after the match, causing Banks to retaliate in 'Boss' fashion before holding up her four fingers, to symbolise the Four Horsewomen.

One of her Horsewomen colleagues will be her partner tonight, with Bayley stepping up to re-form the duo which many feel will win the company's newly-minted women's tag titles at February's Elimination Chamber.

They can make a major statement tonight if they beat Rousey and her partner Natalya, as well as securing Banks something of a psychological advantage when she competes for the Raw singles crown on Sunday night.

What next for Braun Strowman?

As Finn Balor prepares to go one-on-one with Universal champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman is out of a title match and $100,000 down after tearing the door off Vince McMahon's limousine in a fit of frustration on last week's show.

After The Chairman's dual punishments, Strowman once again took his anger out on the nearest inanimate object, which on this occasion happened to be a luxury vehicle.

The Monster Among Men was forced to leave Raw last week following his act of vehicular destruction, and now faces the prospect of lining up alongside 29 fellow competitors to bid for a WrestleMania title match via the Royal Rumble. Unless there are other plans in store for him...

Bobby Lashley was indebted to Lio Rush as he won the Intercontinental title from Dean Ambrose last week

Who will step up to challenge Bobby Lashley?

Lio Rush has yet another reason to sing the praises of Bobby Lashley now that his client is the bearer of the Intercontinental Championship and very much the man of the hour.

Lashley defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a triple threat on last week's show and with WWE's automatic rematch policy now a thing of the past, Ambrose will have to take the title loss on the chin.

So who will step up to face Lashley for his newly-acquired championship? And will the man himself see it as a crowning glory or stepping stone to get into the Universal title picture?