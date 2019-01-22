WWE SmackDown: Vince McMahon to moderate AJ Styles-Daniel Bryan head to head

2:05 The dispute between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles has become increasingly chaotic The dispute between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles has become increasingly chaotic

Chairman Vince McMahon will act as a mediator as WWE champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles go head to head on SmackDown tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Tensions between Bryan and Styles have continued to escalate in recent weeks and they will meet face to face tonight - for the final showdown before their Royal Rumble title bout - with Mr McMahon in attendance.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

With both superstars having attacked each other in arena concourses over consecutive weeks, animosity is running at an all-time high in this incredibly personal rivalry.

With the big cheese of WWE himself in attendance, who only a few weeks ago urged The Phenomenal One to bring out "the real" AJ Styles, will matters boil over just five nights before they square off at Royal Rumble, live on Sky Sports Box Office?

2:42 Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Rey Mysyterio will again be in SmackDown action after putting on a superb match last week Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Rey Mysyterio will again be in SmackDown action after putting on a superb match last week

Rey-Almas to meet in two-out-of-three falls match

In a superb match on SmackDown last week, Andrade was able to best Rey Mysterio in a thrilling contest which captured the imagination of the wrestling world - but after Zelina Vega got involved.

Tonight the pair collide once again in a match that will go a long way in proving who the better man is when they face off in a two-out-of-three falls match on the blue brand.

Will Mysterio get the leg up on Andrade this time around? Or, will the surging Andrade take down The Greatest Mask of All Time again, seizing pivotal Royal Rumble momentum in the process?

3:36 Naomi will finally get the chance to take on Mandy Rose in the ring on tonight's SmackDown Naomi will finally get the chance to take on Mandy Rose in the ring on tonight's SmackDown

Naomi to face off against Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose sunk to new lows to embarrass Naomi on last week's SmackDown, luring both Naomi and her husband Jimmy Uso to a hotel room.

The plan ultimately resulted in Naomi being downed by The Golden Goddess, who escaped unscathed and with her nefarious strategy seemingly a success.

Looking to retaliate, Naomi will have a chance to regain some pride when she collides with Mandy tonight. Will Rose's mind games continue to dim The Glow?