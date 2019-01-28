WWE Raw: Who will Seth Rollins choose for WrestleMania title match?

Seth Rollins gets to choose his WrestleMania title match after winning the Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins is likely to make his WrestleMania title match selection on tonight's Raw after winning the Royal Rumble.

As is customary for winners of the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match, Rollins can now choose which of WWE's champions he would like to face in a huge match at WWE's biggest event of the year.

While it would be a major surprise if he did, Rollins can technically opt to face WWE champion Daniel Bryan at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in April should he so desire.

But it seems much more likely Rollins will attempt to dethrone the top male title-holder on Raw, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar re-asserted his position at the top of the WWE tree with a hard-fought victory over a spirited Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble and continues to reign supreme over the men's division.

If Rollins is to face Lesnar at WrestleMania, he will need to take the first step on that road on tonight's Raw.

Is Rousey finished with Banks?

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks put on a superb match at the Rumble, which delivered on the pre-match hype and which saw Rousey tested to new levels in her run as Raw women's champion.

The feeling going into the match would be that it would be a one-off affair and that Banks would return to her own ongoing quest to win the women's tag-team titles alongside Bayley.

The new tag champions will be crowned at Elimination Chamber in February where six duos - three from Raw and three from SmackDown - will face off for the newly-minted straps.

But after the Banks-Rousey match at the Rumble, Banks 'threw up the fours', a symbol to represent the Four Horsewomen.

That gesture has not gone down well with Rousey, who feels WWE's Four Horsewomen is a marketing gimmick, while her own MMA version is a legitimate group of friends with a real-life bond.

Fresh storylines to come into play?

Several superstars come out of the Rumble with a new focus but for many others the event was a conclusion of recent storylines, meaning fresh direction will be needed.

Finn Balor is probably the biggest example of this; he looked very strong in his Rumble match with Brock Lesnar but that was a one-off and the Irish superstar - who got a huge reaction in the arena on Sunday night - now requires a new goal.

Lacey Evans entered the women's Royal Rumble at #1 and had a good run in the match

Elsewhere, it will be interesting to see what happens with the recently-added NXT talent. Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross were used in the women's Rumble but there was no sign of EC3, Lars Sullivan or Heavy Machinery anywhere on the card.

Tonight's episode of Raw should provide some ideas of the plans for those and sow the seeds for WrestleMania matches throughout the card.