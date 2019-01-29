WWE SmackDown: Will there be fallout from Becky Lynch's decision to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania?

SmackDown women's champion Asuka needs a fresh challenger after seeing off Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble

The implications of Becky Lynch's decision to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania will be known on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

As a reward for winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday, Lynch is entitled to a WrestleMania title match of her choice, and has chosen to face Raw women's champion Rousey.

That could make things complicated for Lynch, who is technically contracted to SmackDown, although there is a precedent: this time last year the Rumble winner - Asuka - left Raw to fight then-SmackDown title-holder Charlotte Flair.

Losing Lynch would be a major blow to the Tuesday night brand and would also create a debate about who will be the next competitor to challenge Asuka, who successfully defended her belt against Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

The stand-out contender is Flair, with a second WrestleMania match between her and Asuka looking the most likely option. But things rarely go as smoothly as expected in WWE...

The Miz and Shane McMahon will toast their Royal Rumble title success on tonight's SmackDown

Miz and McMahon to hold celebration

They've had less than a handful of matches as a team, but Shane McMahon and The Miz pulled off a huge upset at Royal Rumble, dethroning The Bar to become SmackDown tag champions.

Though they celebrated plenty with The A-Lister's father, George, on Sunday, the party will continue tonight, when the champions throw The Best Tag Team Celebration in The World.

What do Shane-O-Mac & The Miz have planned for this shindig? And will The Bar seek to take the first steps in reclaiming the gold?

The monstrous Erick Rowan provided the assist as Daniel Bryan beat AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan to begin faction building?

One of the more surprising developments at the Royal Rumble came during the WWE title match, when Erick Rowan arrived to help "The New" Daniel Bryan retain his title against AJ Styles, assisted with a post-match attack, then raised the champion's arm in victory.

The giant was with Bryan at Raw last night while he awaited Seth Rollins' WrestleMania decision, which ultimately turned out to be the selection of Brock Lesnar.

Rowan has formed part of a stable before, having been part of the Wyatt Family. Could he be about to begin following Bryan, who has had plenty to say for himself since becoming WWE champion?