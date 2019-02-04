WWE: Stephanie McMahon invites Becky Lynch on to Raw

4:17 Becky Lynch appeared on Raw last week to announce that she will face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Becky Lynch appeared on Raw last week to announce that she will face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

Stephanie McMahon has extended a personal invited to Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch to appear on tonight’s Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Lynch laid down a WrestleMania challenge to Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey last week, her reward for becoming only the second woman to win a Royal Rumble.

The Irish star has made a name for herself both in and out of the ring, and that extends to Twitter, where she issues this caustic response to the news of McMahon's invite: "Yeah, tell her thanks but I was coming anyway."

Which of course begs the question - what will McMahon's involvement be tonight?

Plenty of people have compared Lynch to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, who had arguably the hottest rivalry in pro wrestling history with Vince McMahon in the late-1990s.

Could Stephanie be about to follow in her father's footsteps by in some way undermining The Man?

Kurt Angle featured in the Royal Rumble eight days ago and will make a statement about his WWE future tonight

Kurt Angle to address his WWE future

Following Kurt Angle's crushing loss last week to Baron Corbin - the very man who cost The Olympic Hero his Raw General Manager role - the WWE Hall of Famer will address his future in WWE on Raw.

It is unclear at this time just what Angle will have to say, with speculation about the nature of his announcement rife.

Some feel this will be the first step on the road to a major WrestleMania match, whether that be against Corbin, or someone else.

But the majority prediction is that Angle is about to say goodbye to the WWE fans. Either way, we will find out on Sky Sports tonight.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the red-hot favourites to win WWE's women's tag-team championships

Final qualifier for women's tag Chamber

Many people make Sasha Banks and Bayley the big favourites to win the women's tag-team titles by emerging triumphant in the six-team Elimination Chamber match at the event of the same name on February 17.

But Banks and Bayley are yet to even qualify for the match and must do so on tonight's Raw by defeating the unpredictable - and potentially combustible - duo of Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross.

From Raw, Nia Jax & Tamina and the Riott Squad pair of Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan are already qualified along with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville on SmackDown, while The IIconics - Peyton Royce & Billie Kay - did not have to go through any such process and instead simply declared their entry into the event.

That angered Bayley - who wrote on Twitter "are you kidding me?" - and she must now channel that resentment into making sure she and Banks are involved in the final fight for the titles.