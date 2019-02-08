WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shocked by in-ring return to company

2:44 Jeff Jarrett and Elias fought on Raw this week after their clash at the Royal Rumble Jeff Jarrett and Elias fought on Raw this week after their clash at the Royal Rumble

Jeff Jarrett admits he was rendered "speechless" by plans for him to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

The Hall of Famer entered the Rumble at No 2 and enjoyed a musical interlude with fellow guitar player Elias, before being attacked and thrown out by him.

The pair then had a match on Raw this week, helping Jarrett breaking a record for the longest gap between matches on the flagship Monday night show.

Prior to this week, his most recent Raw match came when he teamed with Tom Prichard in a losing effort to Chyna and Debra on the September 27, 1999 episode.

His return, both to the Rumble and then to television, came as a big surprise to the fans - and also to the man himself.

"Very rarely does Double J get speechless, but it was really hard to put into words after the Rumble match because I was as surprised as anybody that I got the call," said Jarrett in an interview for Wrestling Inc.

"Elias has been on a roll for a couple of years now. We did the Table for Three last year and the first time I met him was about three minutes before we rolled tape. The producer saw us shake hands and said, 'Hey, leave that for on camera.'"

Jarrett, who was accompanied by Road Dogg, lost to Elias but got his revenge with a post-match guitar attack, and hinted he could extend the rivalry with his musically-minded opponent.

"I'm a fan of his," Jarrett said of Elias. "I was a fan of his beforehand but I think he's got charisma and an aura. I said that the one thing missing for him is a big rivalry.

"Not that we're a rivalry by any stretch, but I've carried the guitar and he's got the guitar. Here we were at the beginning of Royal Rumble. For me to kick that off with Elias, it was really, really special."