WWE: Becky Lynch re-injures knee in Charlotte Flair attack at live event

Becky Lynch has re-injured her knee while attempting to attack Charlotte Flair at a WWE live event.

Lynch, who is in the midst of a WWE suspension, ran in during the match between Flair and Asuka at the non-televised house show in Alexandria, Louisiana on Saturday night.

Flair quickly took Lynch down with a chop block on her injured left knee before setting to work on it with a string of steel chair shots.

Several members of backstage personnel arrived in the ring in an attempt to break up the melee but were unsuccessful and Flair continued the assault.

The pair were separated briefly but fought again at the ringside area before Flair made her exit with Lynch laid out in a crumpled heap.

Flair was recently put into the WrestleMania main event against Ronda Rousey as a replacement for Lynch by WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

He also issued Lynch with a 60-day suspension from all WWE activity, a period which covers WrestleMania on SUnday April 7.