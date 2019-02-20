Kofi Kingston to face Daniel Bryan for WWE title at Fastlane

The WWE title will be on the line after Kofi Kingston was given an opportunity of a lifetime to challenge Daniel Bryan at Fastlane.

AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Kingston took on The Planet's Champion, Bryan, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe in thrilling Six-Man Tag Team action in the main event which had a twist at the end.

'The New' Bryan made it clear prior to the match that he didn't think anyone of them was worthy of facing him in three weeks time as he had already defeated them all.

But he was made to eat his words when Kingston pinned Bryan for the second time in two weeks, putting the WWE Champion down with the Trouble in Paradise for the win.

And moments after his monumental victory, Shane McMahon arrived to inform everyone that Bryan's WWE Fastlane opponent will be Kingston.

Rematch

Shane McMahon and The Miz secured a SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch against The Usos.

The Co-Besties have vowed to recapture the titles in The A-Lister's backyard of Cleveland, Ohio, although The Usos believe Shane-O-Mac is taking another chance on the "failure" that is Miz.

NXT in the house

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black made quite a SmackDown debut against old foe Andrade, gaining the win with his trademark Black Mass spinning heel kick.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano rekindled their former #DIY partnership for the second straight night for an impressive victory over The Bar.

Sheamus and Cesaro used all their experience until Ciampa made a shrewd blind tag, rolling up Cesaro and catching him off-guard for the three-count.

The final NXT standout to make his SmackDown debut was Ricochet and his unbelievable athleticism and aerial mastery proved too hot to handle for the maniacal leader of SAnitY, Eric Young. He got the win with a dazzling 630 Splash.

Finally, Mandy Rose upset SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka after flinging The Empress of Tomorrow neck-first into the ropes before rolling her up for an incredible victory.