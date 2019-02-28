WWE tag champions Sasha Banks & Bayley make shock NXT return

2:42 Sasha Banks & Bayley went back to their roots this week with a homecoming appearance on NXT Sasha Banks & Bayley went back to their roots this week with a homecoming appearance on NXT

Sasha Banks and Bayley went back to their roots this week with a homecoming appearance on NXT.

The Boss 'N' Hug Connection - who became the WWE women's tag-team champions at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view earlier this month - were back where it all began in Orlando, Florida.

Sasha and Bayley called in to Full Sail to parade their championship for the fans who were with them throughout their journey through developmental to the top of the WWE women's division.

After a standing ovation, the NXT crowd interrupted the pair's promo with a loud "you deserve it" chant as Bayley reflected on the final time she and Banks shared a ring at the venue - for the famous iron woman match between the two for the NXT title.

They went on to say they will defend their current crowns against any duo from any brand - Raw, SmackDown or NXT.

Banks and Bayley will make the first televised defence of the newly-minted belts when they face Nia Jax and Tamina at Fastlane, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday March 10.