WWE SmackDown: Open challenge for US title begins

R-Truth held on to his United States title in a triple threat match which also included Andrade and Rey Mysterio last week

R-Truth will begin the defence of his United States championship under 'open challenge' rules on tonight's SmackDown.

Truth continues in his bid to "make John Cena proud" by putting his title on the line under the same rules Cena made famous during his period as a champion willing to take on all comers.

He took on both Rey Mysterio and Andrade when they answered his challenge last week, and, with the two rivals focused on each other, Truth was able to roll up Mysterio and retain his title.

Tonight sees another open challenge sent out into the WWE locker room for the star-spangled title.

Who will step up and answer the call? Will it be an established SmackDown superstar or one of the impressive new arrivals from NXT?

Kevin Owens has replaced Kofi Kingston in the match for Daniel Bryan's title at Fastlane

Owens to seek Fastlane momentum?

Vince McMahon shocked the fans last Tuesday when he replaced Kofi Kingston in the WWE Championship match at Fastlane with the returning Kevin Owens.

WWE spectators around the world - and The New Day themselves - were left furious by the decision, which mirrored McMahon's switch out of Becky Lynch with Charlotte Flair for the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania.

KO teamed up with Kingston later that night, pinning the man he will face for the gold on Sunday night - Daniel Bryan - with a thunderous Stunner.

With just five nights remaining before their title showdown, what else might KO do to get the upper hand on Bryan? And have we seen the last of Kofi as far as this feud goes?

Matt Hardy was back in a WWE ring last week - teaming up with his brother Jeff in tag action

What next for the Hardy Boyz' quest?

Last Tuesday, Matt and Jeff Hardy reunited as a tag team for the first time since 2017, defeating The Bar in a thrilling battle which showed there is plenty of life left in the much-loved favourites.

The Hardy Boyz then went on to reveal that they joined forces once again to prove to everyone that they are the greatest tag team in time and space.

Will The Hardy Boyz continue on this journey? Who might their quest lead them to next?