How to book WWE Fastlane: Everything you need to see Sunday's event on Sky Sports

WWE Fastlane gets underway at 11pm on Sunday - and here's how you can see the action unfold with Sky Sports.

Becky Lynch faces Charlotte Flair in Cleveland for the right to enter the Raw championship match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, and Roman Reigns makes his in-ring return as The Shield reform to fight Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Daniel Bryan puts the WWE title on the line against Kevin Owens, and Asuka defends the SmackDown women's crown against Mandy Rose.

Becky Lynch will attempt to win a place in the WrestleMania main event in her match at Fastlane

Sasha Banks and Bayley make the first defence of the WWE women's tag titles, while Raw men's champions The Revival square off in a triple threat against Chad Gable & Bobby Roode and Ricochet & Aleister Black.

The easiest way to book the live screening of Fastlane is by visiting the Box Office booking page by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

WWE Fastlane is repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, March 11 and 9pm on Thursday, March 14.

The event is priced at £14.95 for UK customers and €21.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.