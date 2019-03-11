WWE Raw: Batista to go face-to-face with Triple H live on Sky Sports

Triple H will finally get to confront Batista over his attack on Ric Flair on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena

Triple H and Batista are scheduled to go face-to-face on Monday Night Raw in a meeting which could have major WrestleMania implications.

The Game cut a furious figure last week as he issued a response to Batista's shocking actions seven days earlier.

On that occasion, Batista made a surprise appearance at the very end of Raw, dragging an unconscious Ric Flair from his dressing room after an apparent backstage attack.

It ensured the 70th birthday celebration Triple H had planned for his long-time friend ended on a deeply sour note and led to a scathing verbal attack on Batista on last week's show, with the remnants of the Evolution faction now in complete smithereens.

Can the squared circle possibly contain the former Evolution cohorts amidst such volatile circumstances? Will Batista continue to play mind games with The Cerebral Assassin?

The Shield enjoyed a memorable reunion at Fastlane as one of the best factions in WWE history put on one final show

The Shield to say farewell on Raw

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose enjoyed a glorious final reunion at Fastlane, putting the band back together one last time to see off Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

The Hounds of Justice delivered one last Shield Bomb on Corbin to collect the victory, with Reigns bagging the pinfall to cap an emotional night all round.

The trio will give a farewell address on tonight's Raw, so how will The Shield conclude their historic and dominant time as one of the most powerful factions in WWE history?

Charlotte Flair dominated Becky Lynch in their match at Fastlane but Lynch qualified for the WrestleMania title bout thanks to interference from Ronda Rousey

Rousey and Flair to respond to Lynch's inclusion

For months, the intensity surrounding the Raw women's championship has been bringing non-stop chaos to Raw.

On Sunday night at Fastlane, interference from Ronda Rousey gave Becky Lynch a victory by disqualification over Charlotte Flair, which allowed The Man to join their Raw title match at WrestleMania under triple threat rules.

Will this result in more bedlam between the three Superstars en route to The Showcase of The Immortals?