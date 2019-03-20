WATCH: Will The New Day quit WWE to protest Kofi Kingston's treatment?

3:08 Could The New Day leave WWE in protest at Kofi Kingston's treatment? Could The New Day leave WWE in protest at Kofi Kingston's treatment?

Could The New Day call time on their WWE career after Kofi Kingston was again denied the WrestleMania spotlight?

It was a conversation the three-man group had in very passionate tones backstage at SmackDown last night following yet another snub for Kingston.

Kingston had just climbed a gauntlet-shaped mountain to secure what he thought was a title match against WWE champion Daniel Bryan at Mania next month.

But there was to be a twist as a clearly anxious Vince McMahon quickly scheduled 'one last hurdle' for Kingston to overcome in the form of an impromptu match against Bryan. Kofi lost, and the New Day were furious.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

"You could beat five guys, they'd give you another five to beat and then another 10 after that," said an exasperated Xavier Woods.

"If you punch through that glass ceiling, they'll just put another one there," was Big E's advice, a telling comment on so many levels.

But while talk of quitting was rife, Kingston himself had a more measured response. Click on the video above to see it, and don't forget to catch the repeat of SmackDown on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm every Wednesday.