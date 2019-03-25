WWE Raw: Roman Reigns' WrestleMania decision imminent

Roman Reigns was unable to compete on last week's Raw after he was assaulted by Drew McIntyre seven days earlier

Roman Reigns is scheduled to provide a response to Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania challenge on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at midnight.

McIntyre's one-man mission to destroy The Shield is at full speed at the moment, with wins over Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins being placed on his record in back-to-back weeks.

Reigns was so badly injured by a previous McIntyre attack that he didn't even make it to last week's show, leading the Scottish Psychopath to lay down the gauntlet for a big match at Mania.

Now the former Universal Champion, who only just returned to the ring after his battle with leukaemia, finds himself with a poignant decision. Either accept the challenge and defend his brother's legacy, or decline and all but concede that someone else runs his yard.

Repercussions for Rousey?

Repercussions for Rousey?

When Ronda Rousey said she was going to throw out the rule book in the final push to WrestleMania, she really meant it.

One week after slugging an official, the Raw women's champion brought her husband, Travis Browne, to ringside and he didn't hesitate to get involved in another scrum following Rousey's rapid-fire win over Dana Brooke.

In fact, both Rousey and Browne laid out a member of the security squad hired to prevent further incidents. Rousey's last infraction resulted in an undisclosed fine.

Will she face a fresh round of disciplinary action in light of last week's events?

Angle's farewell tour continues

Angle's farewell tour continues

Raw will again play host to the next stop of Kurt Angle's last ride through WWE before he faces Baron Corbin at WrestleMania and hangs up his gold medals for good.

The Olympic Hero has not been shy about testing himself on the way out, tussling with uber-talented rising stars like Apollo Crews and Chad Gable, who took Angle to the limit on last week's show.

He will compete against AJ Styles on SmackDown tomorrow night in a final run of a famous feud from yesteryear.

But as Raw heads to Boston, who will provide the opposition for Angle in his final match on the red brand?