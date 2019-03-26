WWE News

News

WATCH: Best of WWE Raw - the top moves and moments from this week's episode

Last Updated: 26/03/19 1:09pm
2:10
We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night on Raw
We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night on Raw

It was another hectic night of high spots and even higher drama on the penultimate Raw before WrestleMania.

To warm you up for the repeat of Raw - which can be seen in full every Tuesday night at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena HD - we've put together a bespoke highlights reel of all the can't miss moments.

So click on the video above to whet your WrestleMania appetite and don't miss out on the full show later tonight!

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WrestleMania!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Mick Foley Exclusive!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK