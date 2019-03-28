LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast - Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle and much more

Join the Lock Up crew as they break down another hectic week as WWE almost complete their road to WrestleMania!

Charlotte Flair's shock title victory from this week's SmackDown is top of the agenda on another jam-packed episode of Sky Sports' WWE podcast, the Lock Up.

This week's episode sees the crew take an in-depth look at Flair's controversial SmackDown championship win this week, and what implications it might have for WrestleMania 35 and beyond.

The team also take a look at the recent retirements of NFL star Rob Gronkowski and former UFC champion Conor McGregor and discuss the merits of WWE bringing them both in.

With a look at the Hart Foundation's Hall of Fame call, Nikki Bella's retirement and Kurt Angle's farewell also on the agenda for discussion it's another jam-packed episode of the Lock Up as the road to WrestleMania nears completion!

Click here to download this week's episode and don't forget to visit our archive, featuring exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names from in and around WWE.