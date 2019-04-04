WrestleMania gold: Mike Tyson knocks out Shawn Michaels!

2:07 WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson made his presence felt on a certain WrestleMania XIV WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson made his presence felt on a certain WrestleMania XIV

From the appearance of Liberace at the very first WrestleMania up until Donald Trump's 'battle of the billionaires' with Vince McMahon at 23, celebrities have been a key feature of WWE's showpiece event.

Famous figures from the sporting world have also been heavily used at Mania - Floyd Mayweather defeated The Big Show in 2008 and NFL star Lawrence 'LT' Taylor even main-evented WrestleMania XI.

But the biggest - and almost certainly the best - special guest appearance was from Mike Tyson, who acted as the 'special enforcer' for the main event between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and WWF champion Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIV.

The appearance of Tyson, who was at the time suspended for biting Evander Holyfield's ear, was highly controversial and has come to be seen by many as the key event in the start of the Attitude Era.

The Tyson angle in the match itself played out perfectly, and you can experience it all over again by clicking on our video above.