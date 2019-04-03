WATCH: WWE SmackDown highlights - the best of the action from this week's show

1:00 This week's biggest moves include moments from AJ Styles and Randy Orton brawling in The KO Show, a one-on-three falls count anywhere match and an 18-person mixed tag team match! This week's biggest moves include moments from AJ Styles and Randy Orton brawling in The KO Show, a one-on-three falls count anywhere match and an 18-person mixed tag team match!

The SmackDown crew took another step on the road to WrestleMania this week - and here are the best moments.

AJ Styles and Randy Orton brawled during The Kevin Owens Show while The Miz took on SAnitY in a one-on-three falls count anywhere match.

There was also an 18-person mixed tag team match - one not to miss!

We have cut up a special highlights reel of all of the high spots and top moments for you to sample the SmackDown action in bite-sized form!

Click on the video above to watch it and don't forget to catch the full repeat of SmackDown at 10pm on Sky Sports Arena every Wednesday night.